Yellowjackets season 2 episode 9 (finale) promo: The masks go on

Are you ready to see Yellowjackets season 2 episode 9, otherwise known as the epic finale, on Showtime next week? We aren’t sure that we are! Yet, here we are, and we tend to think that there is potential for SO much more drama in both timelines.

Perhaps the most curious part of the newly-released promo, though, is the notion how much some of these characters may revert back to their past selves as they contemplate the idea of a sacrifice. Is one of the Yellowjackets really going to sacrifice themselves? You can argue that is coming thanks to Lottie and her poisoned drinks. Then, during the promo you see the older versions of these characters wearing what seem to be versions of the masks that they had at a certain point in the past.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YELLOWJACKETS videos!

Now, are they literally wearing these masks? That’s where you can debate that this is a figment of their imagination; or, some sort of dream sequence. We’ve seen that this show has loved diving into dream sequences here and there this season as a means to further tell some of their stories. We don’t exactly think that they are going to back away from that all of a sudden right now.

Who will be sacrificed?

The writers seem to want us to think someone could go, and the easiest guess that we could collectively make right now is that Natalie would be the person we’d lose. It would be a huge swing that would startle a lot of people. Also, there’d be a unique parallel to how she almost died in the past when she was “chosen.” Now, this could be the group finally giving their perception of nature what (or who) they want.

Related – Be sure to get a few more details right now about the upcoming Yellowjackets finale

What are some of your biggest theories right now as we prepare for the Yellowjackets season 2 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







