Silo season 1 episode 5 preview: Is Marnes still alive?

As we do prepare ourselves to see Silo season 1 episode 5 on Apple TV+, there is definitely a lot to be excited for. Juliette is still the Sheriff, but we tend to think that her job is going to get harder and harder. There are a lot of things that she’s going to want answers to but, at the same time, not a lot of ways to get them.

Take, for starters, the idea of Billings being appointed to perhaps oversee her. Does this mean that Deputy Marnes is gone? Not necessarily, but it is very-much clear that there are a lot of possibilities to think about here.

Even if Marnes is still out there, one of the easiest theories to consider is that in some way, he has been incapacitated and cannot exactly do everything in the way in which he once could. He could be hospitalized, or potentially forced out of his position. We know that he cared about Mayor Jahns, and just this idea alone makes him someone the powers-that-be may not want around anymore.

While the real truth behind the Silo is still relatively unclear, there is one thing that can be said right now with a certain measure of confidence. There is clearly something behind hidden or shoved away. As for what that something is, this is where the mystery lies right now. It could be a truth that either Allison or Holston discovered; or, it could be something that is tied some way to what is going on with George’s death. One of the smart things that the writers have done so far is that they’ve presented more than one mystery; by virtue of that, they have given themselves some flexibility to move around in a number of different directions however they see fit. Let’s just hope that this stays a huge part of this story as it moves forward!

What do you want to see in regards to Marnes moving into Silo season 1 episode 5?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stay tuned here for some other updates.

