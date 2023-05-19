Silo season 1 episode 5 preview: ‘The Janitor’s Boy’

As we work to get ourselves prepared for Silo season 1 episode 5 on Apple TV+ next week, what can we say about the story? Well, for the moment, quite a bit!

First and foremost, let us go ahead and note that “The Janitor’s Boy” is the title for this hour, and this story marks a chance to learn a lot about a number of different characters all across the map. We’ve come to learn that this is Juliette’s story and as Sheriff, she has quite a bit on her plate. Is she ever going to find a way to learn the truth that Holston mentioned episodes ago? We will have to wait and see.

For the time being, what we can do is more or less set the stage. Take a look at the full Silo season 1 episode 5 synopsis below with more insight on the future:

“Sims appoints Billings as chief deputy to keep tabs on Juliette, whose efforts to solve the two murders leads to a showdown.”

Based on reading that alone, there is one thing that we can say with a certain measure of confidence: There are a lot of people who do not want the truth to come out. This means that Juliette is going to be tested and pushed to the limit. Given that she is not exactly that experienced in her job, don’t you think this will lead to even more roadblocks? She is going to have to earn the trust of everyone around her, and we do not exactly think that this is going to be all that easy to do.

There are ten episodes this season and with that in mind, remember this: We’re not even at the halfway point of the season just yet!

What are you most excited to see moving into Silo season 1 episode 5 on Apple TV+ next week?

