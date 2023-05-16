Silo season 1 episode 4 run time: Diving into ‘Truth’

As we prepare to see Silo season 1 episode 4 on Apple TV+ later this week, just how extensive of a story can you expect?

One of the things that is great about both this show and others on Apple TV+ is that there is really quite a bit of flexibility. You can get at some points episodes that are a full hour, and then other times, stories that are only 40 or so minutes. It is based almost entirely on what the story demands, so it does decrease the chances that things will become bloated for no apparent reason.

So what can you expect in particular for “Truth”? Well, this is an episode that is currently set to run for 45 minutes, and there’s a LOT that will probably be packed into this story.

First and foremost, remember that Mayor Jahns is dead! The investigation into that is the first big event that you are going to see play out over the course of this story. We do think Juliette will be eager to want answers, but things are a little bit tricky for many reasons. For starters, whoever did this crime likely covered their tracks. Also, a motive for them may have been making sure that Juliette did not stay in her new position in the first place.

As for who is responsible for the crime, it is easy to point a lot of fingers over to the Deputy … but we’re not sure that anything is going to be that simple.

Could another person die?

At this point, we almost have to expect that when you think a little bit about what has transpired so far on the show. It’s been one major death / departure after the next.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

