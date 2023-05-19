Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 9: Is Lucas Weston dead?

We had a feeling entering Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 9 that someone else would die — and this one is a game-changer.

What happens thanks to Lucas Weston being pushed to his death by Brayden? Well, a number of things. For starters, it keeps him from blabbing to the feds, which means there’s another way for Tariq and Brayden to be spared from some other investigation. It may also put a stop to the ponzi scheme that was going on at Weston Holdings under his watch.

On the flip side, here is yet another person who has turned up dead after being around Tariq and Brayden — and for the latter, this is something that could easily transform his future. Let’s just put it this way. We are talking here about someone who didn’t want to go down this road in killing family. He knows Tariq killed Ghost, and he never even had to say it for it to be true. Now, this is something that cannot be walked back, and it could change easily what is going on in his head for much of the future.

Of course, we should also go ahead and note that taking out Lucas is not going to be the sort of thing that fundamentally solves all of Tariq and Brayden’s problems, either. The RICO investigation is still ongoing, and Jenny in particular is more determined to get answers following the death of one Cooper Saxe. We don’t think that this should really surprise anyone out there, but we do tend to think that it’s worth noting.

Has this been the deadliest season of the show so far? It sure feels like it, and to think, we’re not even at the end just yet!

What do you think about Lucas’ death on Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 9?

