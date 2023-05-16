Power Book IV: Force season 2 teaser: What to expect

Is a Power Book IV: Force season 2 teaser right around the corner? At this point, it feels like it — just follow the evidence for a moment!

Based on some of what we’ve seen so far from star Joseph Sikora, it looks like some sort of announcement on the new season is coming next week — so what will it be? If we get a full trailer, let’s just say we’d be stunned — it’s probably a little too far away from the premiere for us to be getting that. However, there is still a chance at some other stuff, whether it be a premiere date, a possible premiere month, or at least some sort of teaser for what lies ahead.

We’re assuming that it will be August or September at least before Tommy Egan’s journey continues at this point, so let’s shift over to the discussion of a teaser. What could the folks at Starz decide to hand over on that subject?

Well, based at least on what we’ve seen from the series in season 1, we imagine that a 30-second preview would be mostly about Tommy trying to rebuild his empire in more of an old-school direction. Also, we wouldn’t be shocked if revenge is in order following the death of Liliana. Maybe we’ll get a few teases for that, as well. (Do we want to live in denial where she is still alive? Sure, but we gotta be realistic on a certain level here.)

We don’t think any huge new story teases will show up in a teaser, but that’s mostly just because there is only so much room to dive into plot. Instead, we’ll probably just get more reminders of why we love Tommy as a character so much and honestly, that’s okay!

Related – Check out some more discussion on a potential Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date

What do you most want to see when it comes to Power Book IV: Force season 2 at Starz?

Share some of your thoughts and hopes below! After you do just that, remember to stay here for some other info down the road.

(Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







