Power Book IV: Force season 2: Premiere date news soon?

If you have been eager to get some news regarding Power Book IV: Force season 2, it seems like we are finally close to getting it.

How close? Well for that, all you have to do is head over to star Joseph Sikora’s Twitter. In a new post, he indicated that within just ten days, we will be getting a chance to get a big announcement on the show. Given that the actor has been asked questions about the show for at least the past several months on an hourly basis, he wouldn’t lie about such a thing. There is some big news coming on the show’s future! It is mostly now a matter of when we’re going to get it.

As of right now, our feeling is that the Power Book IV: Force announcement will be tied in some ways to promotion for the finale of Power Book II: Ghost, and we are either going to get some sort of news about a specific date or an approximate one. All signs, at least at present, point to the show coming back in the fall. Starz seems to have their schedule packed until at least September in between Outlander, Heels, Minx, and the stuff that they currently have on the air at the moment. We also know that they have more Hightown to air at some point, and there is another season of another Power show in Raising Kanan on the way.

So what is going to make the second season of the Tommy Egan show stand out? We saw at the end of season 1 that some Ghost characters like Blanca and Jenny could be involved in some way. Meanwhile, Gary Lennon (who was a really influential voice in the OG show for the Tommy character) is on board as the showrunner. We imagine that after Liliana’s death, we’re going to see a revenge tour like no other.

Oh, and we should say that we’re still desperate to see her alive, even if it’s almost certainly not the case.

What are you most hoping to see moving into Power Book IV: Force season 2 on Starz?

