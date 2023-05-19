Is Merle Dandridge leaving Station 19? Is Chief Ross dead?

We knew that at some point during the Station 19 season 6 finale, there was a chance that we could lose some characters. Was Chief Ross among them and, with that, is Merle Dandridge gone from the show?

We should 100% make it clear that we didn’t want to lose Ross in this finale. However, we were worried from the moment that Andy spoke up for her positively at the firefighters’ ball. Given the nature of this show, nobody can be altogether shocked that there was some sort of huge crisis here, even if we should be pretty shocked about what we got as the end result. Ross was MIA at first, and some of the characters worked to rescue other people whose lives were on the line.

Eventually, though, we knew that her status had to be revisited. It was, and that is when we were able to at least breathe in … she was okay!

So who did we actually lose during the episode? The one major death was Dixon, who was not exactly the most popular character within the world of this show. The team did everything that they could in order to revive him but in the end, it didn’t matter. There was no way to save him.

Will Ross reocver?

We do tend to think so, just as we also tend to think that moving forward, there is a chance for something between her and Sullivan. We know that these two have gone through a lot, but we’re going to continue to have hope that things can evolve and change. That is one of the real hallmarks of this show — constant evolution from one moment to the next.

Unfortunately, we know that we are going to be waiting for a long time here to see what the next chapter will be.

