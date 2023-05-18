Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Are we going to be seeing the show back alongside Station 19 for some really big episodes?

We don’t need to lead anyone on here, so let’s just go ahead and share the good news — both of these shows are going to be coming back, and soon. Not only that, but we’re going to have an epic two-hour event for Grey’s Anatomy that will bring back Meredith Grey. There are going to be some reasons to be emotional, but at the same exact time, also hopefully some legitimate surprises. Given that both of these shows are going to be back for another season, don’t be shocked if there are some big cliffhangers wedged in here at some point.

Without further ado now, why not set the stage for that’s ahead with some synopses? All you have to do is look below for other updates…

Station 19 season 6 episode 18 (finale), “Glamorous Life” – The Station 19 crew trade in their turnouts for tuxes and gowns as they attend the Firefighters Ball; but when disaster strikes, they jump into action to save the day.

Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episodes 19 and 20 (finale), “Wedding Bell Blues” and “Happily Ever After” – Simone’s wedding day arrives as Jo and Link’s relationship hits a major turning point. Meanwhile, the attending surgeons fly to Boston, forcing a reunion between Nick and Meredith. Bailey gets a big surprise.

The bad news for both of these shows…

Let’s just say that this is pretty clear, at least for the moment. Because of the writers’ strike, it does appear as though we are going to be waiting until potentially early 2024 to see both of these shows back. Because of the writers’ strike, we are looking at a rather different schedule than we’ve had in the recent past. We’re fine with waiting, at least if that means that the writers are going to get a fair deal that really equals their level of talent.

