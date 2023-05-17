Grey’s Anatomy season 19 finale spoilers: Some epic teases!

Tomorrow night on ABC you’re going to see a Grey’s Anatomy season 19 finale, and it goes without saying that there’s a lot to be excited about!

After all, just think for a moment about what we know is coming, whether it be a wedding, the return of Ellen Pompeo, some difficult patients, and hopefully some sort of big cliffhanger. Those are pretty essential to this show and with that, it is hard to imagine the writers moving away from them in the near future.

So what can Chandra Wilson say about this big, two-hour event today? Well, in a new interview with ABC News, she says that it is almost a three-hour event thanks to Station 19 and in the midst of all the events that you see, there is a good chance that none of them are going to go altogether according to plan. We shouldn’t be all that shocked about any of this.

Of course, Wilson also talks in here about the reasons she continues to enjoy being a part of this show, plus also how much inspiration it has offered up to real-life doctors who are getting into the field. This is the sort of show that absolutely means a lot to so many people out there, even without Meredith.

The hardest part of the finale…

Well, for now, it may just be having to endure the long wait in order to get us to season 20! Because of the writers’ strike, we know that filming will probably not be kicking off for a good while and we need to be prepared for that a good while in advance. The show is not even on the fall schedule, which suggests that we could be waiting until early 2024.

(Photo: ABC.)

