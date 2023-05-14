Grey’s Anatomy season 19 finale: Meredith and Nick reunite

Just in case you needed another reason to watch the Grey’s Anatomy season 19 finale on ABC next week, how about a reunion between Meredith and Nick? That seems to be one of the things that the story is looking to give you.

So how is this reunion come about? For those who are currently unaware, let’s at least fill in some of the cracks. Over the course of this episode, you are going to see Scott Speedman’s character, alongside many others, head off to Boston. This is where Meredith moved earlier this season, and she will have a chance to spend time with a number of different characters. This of course includes Nick, but what’s going to happen when the two of them cross paths? That’s something that we are still stuck sitting around and wondering about. The two of them could end up saying everything that wasn’t said last time.

If we were to issue some sort of bold prediction here at this point, it is simply this: Nick won’t return to Seattle. Speedman has been billed as a recurring guest star for this season rather than a series regular, and we’ve long gotten the sense that his future is pretty intertwined with Meredith. He hasn’t been in the Pacific Northwest long enough to have some serious roots there. With that in mind, it would make some sense to be with Ellen Pompeo’s character if he loves her and wants to move into that phase of his life with her fully.

We do also think that we’re going to get closure on the two of them before this two-hour finale wraps up. Remember that there is no guarantee that Pompeo will appear on-screen during the 20th season, so you don’t want to leave some things lingering when you can address them a little more easily.

