Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Are we going to see both it and Station 19, or is another delay right around the corner?

We really should start off here by pointing out the following: We understand if anyone out there is still worried about repeats! It wasn’t that long ago that these shows were taken off the air because of the NFL Draft. Luckily, that is not going to happen tonight, and you are going to see one of them following the other.

Want to set the stage? Then check out the synopses for both of these shows now…

Station 19 season 6 episode 18, “All These Things That I’ve Done” – It’s election day at Station 19, with all eyes on the mayoral race. Andy, Theo and Sullivan vie to be named captain, and Vic forges an unexpected bond after going rogue.

Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 18, “Born to Run” – Richard and Teddy make an exciting announcement. Jules and Blue butt heads over Maxine’s care while Lucas helps an artist decide on a risky procedure. Jo and Mika tend to Sam as Simone faces a life-changing decision.

What lies ahead after the fact here?

Let’s just go ahead and note that there is some HUGE stuff on May 18, otherwise known as finale week! This is when all of these shows are going to be building towards either cliffhangers or temporary resolutions. (Remember that for Grey’s Anatomy, we are going to see an epic two-part finale event.)

Across the board, there’s a lot to look forward to and be excited for, but as both of these shows are renewed. With that being said, you may be forced to wait for at least a good while to see what is next, thanks in part to the writers’ strike. We hope that they all get everything they are asking for soon, but specific premiere dates are very much to be determined at present.

What do you most want to see entering Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 tonight?

(Photo: ABC.)

