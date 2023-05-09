Grey’s Anatomy season 19: Does Shonda Rhimes see end ahead?

We already know that Grey’s Anatomy season 19 is not going to be the final one on ABC, as a season 20 has already been ordered. A new showrunner has already been named for it, and it does feel already like the writers are going to keep leaning on their new group of interns. The introduction to the five was effective and while there is no replacing the original cast, the idea here is to keep people engaged.

So how much longer can that happen? That is what remains to be seen but as of right now, original creator Shonda Rhimes is not anticipating saying goodbye at any point in the near future.

In a new interview with E! News, Rhimes (who is still an executive producer, but no longer runs day-to-day operations on the show) indicated that so long as viewers want more Grey’s Anatomy, it could keep going.

“I might be a very old lady by the time we reach its last season because it doesn’t seem to be stopping which is wonderful and I feel the world really belongs to the fans and the fans have been really clear about what they want.

“It’s such an amazing show and it’s doing so well as it’s moving forward … I’m going to leaver it alone and see where it goes, and we’re going to stay a show as long as everybody wants to be there and as long as the fans want to be there.”

We should note that if the series makes it to season 21, it moves into extremely rarified air. The only primetime network dramas that have run for more than 20 seasons are all, ironically, currently on the air: Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU (the current record holder), and NCIS. Those three shows also do not have an apparent end in sight, even though Law & Order was off the air for a good chunk of time.

Remember that there is another new episode of Grey’s Anatomy set for Thursday night, with the two-hour finale event set for the following week.

How many seasons do you think we could realistically see Grey’s Anatomy around?

