Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 18 spoilers: Big announcement

Do you want to know a little bit more about Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 18 on ABC next week? So where do we start?

First and foremost, let’s kick things off by noting this: Once this episode is over, the only thing that is left is the two-hour finale! There is a lot of great stuff ahead from start to finish there, whether it be the returns of Ellen Pompeo and Kelly McCreary to plenty of drama. There is still a certain bit of ambiguity over how this season will end, and that is mostly due to the road that we have been on so far. The writers have done a pretty good job of establishing a lot of different stories, but it’s tricky to ramp a lot of them up when we’re still getting used to the new dynamic and a lot of characters we’re still getting to know.

What we can tell you is that the title for next week is “Ready to Run.” Below, you can check out the full Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 18 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

Richard and Teddy make an exciting announcement. Jules and Blue butt heads over Maxine’s care while Lucas helps an artist decide on a risky procedure. Jo and Mika tend to Sam as Simone faces a life-changing decision.

In one way or another, we are reasonably confident that the events of this episode are going to bleed over into a lot of other stuff that is coming up down the road, mostly because that is what we’ve seen with this franchise over the years. Why change things up now? Is there a good reason for it?

(Photo: ABC.)

