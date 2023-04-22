Grey’s Anatomy season 19 finale: What’s a believable cliffhanger?

The Grey’s Anatomy season 19 finale is going to air on ABC next month, and of course there is a lot to wonder about with it. Do we think it’s going to be dramatic? 100%, and we’re sure that it will be accented further by some sort of big-time ending.

Now, with all of this said, let’s talk about what a big cliffhanger could be. Is there any one possibility that stands out head and shoulders above the rest?

If the folks behind the scenes at the series really wanted to torment us all, then they could create some sort of ending where the future for Meredith Grey is again up in the air. Could she come back to Seattle? It’s a fun thing to think about, but it’s also something we seriously doubt is going to happen, all things considered. Ellen Pompeo could be around here and there in season 20, but we have a hard time thinking that she will be there full-time.

We do think there could be a cliffhanger about another doctor leaving at the end of the season, and that is mostly because the staff right now is still so large and there are a lot of characters who have been there a long time. Also, some of them are going through a lot.

Could a major character be killed in the finale?

We wouldn’t rule that out but personally, we doubt it. This just doesn’t feel like the sort of episode that is going to do that when you have both Pompeo and Kelly McCreary coming back for more. It feels like the idea here is to approach this episode with a positive end in mind.

Also, this is the final episode for Krista Vernoff as showrunner — we do tend to think that she is going to want her tenure to end on some devastating note.

What sort of cliffhanger are you expecting during the Grey’s Anatomy season 19 finale?

