Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 17 return date at ABC

Following what you see tonight on ABC, do you want to get the Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 17 return date? Of course, there is a lot more to look forward to when it comes to the future of the show!

First things first, let’s just start things off here by getting some of the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode of the show next week. Due to the NFL Draft, we are going to see a small break in the action. Instead, the plan is going to be to bring the medical drama back on Thursday, May 4 with an episode titled “Come Fly with Me.” Doesn’t that sound romantic? In theory sure, but romance may or may not have that much to do with the story itself.

Before we go any further, we suggest that you go ahead and check out the full Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 17 synopsis below:

Teddy calls an emergency meeting to discuss the intern program. Link wrestles with his own self-doubt as he preps for a massive surgery, and Nick shares some much-needed guidance with a struggling Lucas.

We’re still surprised that Nick is even around at this particular point, mostly due to long we thought he would be off in Boston with Meredith. Luckily, we do at least know that Ellen Pompeo is coming back for the finale and with that in mind, we tend to think that this story is far from over.

In general, there are still a handful of stories still to come and for the time being, ABC is keeping their cards close to the vest on the end of the season. Save for some returning cast members, who else knows what the future will hold?

Related – Check out some other news right now all about Grey’s Anatomy and whatever we could see coming up next

What are you the most excited to see as we move into Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 17 on ABC in two weeks?

Be sure to let us know right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back around for some other great updates.

(Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







