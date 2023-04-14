Grey’s Anatomy season 19 finale: Is Kelly McCreary returning?

We know that Ellen Pompeo is going to be back moving into the Grey’s Anatomy season 19 finale — will Kelly McCreary join her?

Well, we should really start off this piece by getting the good news out there: You will see the actress back as Maggie for that episode! Both her and Meredith will be around, and we’ll have to see what sort of stories await the two of them.

So what about beyond that? Given that Pompeo may come back on occasion in season 20, is there a chance you could see McCreary do the same thing? Speaking to Deadline, she indicates it is at least possible — but nothing is confirmed at this particular moment:

She’s not dead, and she’s still got family and friends in Seattle so if they want me to come, I would humbly and gratefully run over because, like I said, this story arc has closed but she’s still deeply connected to Seattle and to the Grey Sloan family so the door is certainly open on my end…

Of course, we do think it would need to be the right story, but the good thing with this show is mostly that they have a real knack for figuring this out over time. Why wouldn’t they be able to achieve something similar here, as well? We’ve already seen appearances from Kate Walsh this season, and that is just one example.

The most important thing, at least for the time being, is that the writers did a good job in sending Maggie off in the first place. It felt like there was a good element of closure, and we know that she is also off somewhere doing something incredibly important to her — saving lives, in virtually whatever way that she possibly can.

