Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 16 spoilers: Bailey in danger?

As we get prepared for Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 16 on ABC next week, there is absolutely a lot to be excited for. However, there are equally reasons to be afraid. Is something terrible about to happen to one Miranda Bailey?

If you have watched this show with any regularity over the years, then you 100% recognize how essential she is to the Grey Sloan — heck, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. are the only two original cast members left. It’s of course ironic, with that in mind, that we’re going to be two of the cast members that go through the most by the end of the season.

For most of the past few weeks, we’ve seen Bailey be subjected to some dangerous threats and, unfortunately, it does seem like those will be continuing moving into next week’s “Gunpowder and Lead.” Take a look at the latest Grey’s Anatomy synopsis below with more insight:

Amelia takes her personal problems out on her work colleagues, and the threats against Bailey come to a terrifying head. Lucas and Jules make a risky decision on a patient, and Mika struggles with burnout.

Before the end of this episode, we hope that Bailey can get some sort of resolution and peace. As for Amelia, we understand very much why she could be struggling when you consider a lot of the variables around her. Remember for a moment here that she’s lost both Meredith and Maggie now — at least in terms of proximity — and that means there are fewer people out there for her to lean on. How is she going to be able to handle that? We anticipate a few different struggles are coming for her, and we simply hope that she is ready to take a lot of those on.

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 16 on ABC next week?

