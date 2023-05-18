America’s Got Talent season 18 video: Ready for the premiere?

Can you believe that America’s Got Talent season 18 is right around the corner? We have been waiting a long time to see it and with that in mind, we are glad it is finally here.

So what is going to make this season stand out? Like all things AGT, that is really quite subjective and depends a lot on what you like. We do think that we are going to see some really cool performers from all over the world, and it will be a combination of singers, magic acts, comedians, dancers, and more.

Here is what we really hope: That this is the season of the comedian. For whatever reason, we’ve seen a lot of comedy acts make it to the finale and yet, never win. This would be a great chance for that to finally change and we’d love it! Also, we do think there’s a real path for a comic winner of this show to have a long career, and that is what we want.

The judging panel for the show is going to be the same as it’s been for the past few seasons, with Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell there along with host Terry Crews. If you head over to the link here, you can see the judges (sans Simon) taking part in a fun little game about their favorite types of acts. (We do think that singers are always going to have an advantage with this show, just because they are so popular in the mainstream.)

Let’s just hope that the premiere in particular gives everyone someone to talk about. That, at least for us, is the thing that is going to send the season off to a great start and get people talking.

