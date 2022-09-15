America’s Got Talent finale: Who won, Mayyas or Drake Milligan?

Who won America’s Got Talent season 17? Entering the finale, we anticipated a big showdown with Mayyas versus Drake Milligan.

Of course, the show took its sweet time before it gave us any results, and that’s what frustrates us to no end about it. Why couldn’t they just spread some of them out over the course of this? Was that really too much to ask for?

Before we do get to the overall results, we would say that no matter what happens here, people are going to be upset. That’s just the name of the game with a show like this. That’s especially true when you’ve got ten acts that are very much different from each other.

Now, without further ado, let’s get into some of these results — and potentially some controversy.

The Top 5

Drake Milligan, Mayyas, Chapel Hart, Metaphysic, and Kristy Sellars made it to the next part! Based on the results this season we’re not surprised … but honestly, Metaphysic wasn’t that good last night. Chapel Hart have been great most of the season, but yesterday was their worst performance.

The Top 2

Shockingly, it came down to Mayyas and Kristy, who we loved but we didn’t think would get anywhere near THAT level of support. (Drake was in third place.) Yet, the Mayyas won the title! This makes them the first group dance act to ever win the show, and they deserve all the credit in the world for that. This is not an easy competition for a group like that to win, but they are the right champions; they are perfect for Las Vegas, and we honestly think they will bring something new to the stage there that they don’t already have. Many of these other acts should end up doing just fine.

Did the right person win the America’s Got Talent season 17 finale?

What did you think about this season overall? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

