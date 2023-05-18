Superman & Lois season 4: CW boss on possible renewal

Is there going to be a Superman & Lois season 4 on The CW down the road? It goes without saying, but we have a lot of hope for it somewhere! Unfortunately, that doesn’t necessarily mean that we are going to be seeing it on the network itself.

The first thing that we can go ahead and say is that the end of season 3 is absolutely going to make you want more. Here is what network president Brad Schwartz had to say on it to TVLine:

“The ending this season is amazing … You’ve got some Lex Luthor in there…. I don’t want to give any spoilers, but the end of the season is great — and it’s got a bit of a cliffhanger.”

Here’s where things get a little bit more complicated: Schwartz was extremely candid in saying that the show is “expensive [and] doesn’t make money for us.” We’ve suspected as such for a while, given that this is the reason why The CW has scaled down much of their programming in the first place. We do think he as a viewer of TV is really fond of the show, but The CW doesn’t even have access to all of its seasons; those are instead on HBO Max.

Our prediction

We do think that Superman & Lois will probably be canceled, but this feels like a situation where its cancellation will be concurrent with the news that it is coming exclusively to HBO Max. (Or, Max, as it will soon be called.) Given the strong reception to this show and also the fact that James Gunn’s Superman movie won’t be out for a while, this gives it a chance to have a proper conclusion at a streaming service that can probably afford it.

(Photo: The CW.)

