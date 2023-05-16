Is Superman & Lois new tonight on The CW, season 3 episode 9?

Is Superman & Lois new tonight on The CW? We don’t think it will come as all that much of a shock to anyone out there, but there is SO much to be excited about when it comes to the remaining episodes!

Unfortunately, this excitement does not translate to getting to see any more of them tonight. There is nothing more on the air at present, but at least this is only a brief, one-week break in the action! The plan for now is to bring the show back on Tuesday, May 23 with an installment that should be covering a LOT of ground. Superman is going to have some important debates, Lois struggles further with her treatments, and in general, we are setting up with some huge stuff in the home stretch.

Want to learn a little more? Let’s just say we have you covered. Not only can you see below the synopsis for next week’s episode, but also the one set for May 30!

Season 3 episode 9, “The Dress” – LOIS CONFIDES IN LANA – Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and John Henry (Wole Parks) clash over how to handle Bruno Mannheim (Chad Coleman), while Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) worries over upcoming treatments and confides in Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) about her early courtship with Clark (Tyler Hoechlin). Meanwhile, Jonathan (Alex Garfin), Jordan (Michael Bishop), and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) work together to help Natalie (Tayler Buck) deal with the aftermath of meeting Matteo’s (guest star Spence Moore II) family. Stephen Maier directed the episode written by Kristi Korzec (#309). Original airdate 5/23/2023.

Season 3 episode 10, “Collision Course” – TRUTH – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) attempts to interview Peia (guest star Daya Vaida) in the hopes of unearthing the truth about an old case, while Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) struggles to spend quality time with the boys. Meanwhile, Jonathan (Alex Garfin) and Jordan (Michael Bishop) find themselves at a party, where tensions between Sarah (Inde Navarrette) and Jordan come to a head. As Kyle’s (Erik Valdez) suspicions about a local meta-human grow, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) must juggle her personal life with a visit from the governor. Finally, Matteo (guest star Spence Moore II) makes a life-altering decision. Elaine Mongeon directed the episode written by Max Cunningham & Max Kronick (#310). Original airdate 5/30/2023. Every episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

In general, we are hopeful that the season will turn out in the end to be everything we love about this show and so much more — basically, a proper celebration of the world and its characters.

