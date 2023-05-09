Superman & Lois season 3 episode 9 return date: ‘The Dress’

Do you want to get the Superman & Lois season 3 episode 9 return date at The CW — or, to learn more about the future? We don’t think that it will shock anyone, but there are a few different things worth getting into here.

First and foremost, though, we start with a dose of the unfortunate: The Tyler Hoechlin show is going to be off the air next week. Just like we’ve seen so far this year, the plan is to space the show out moving forward. We will have it back on May 23, and there are still a handful of compelling stories ahead — even beyond this upcoming installment “The Dress.”

So what do we like the most about the story to come? That’s rather clear — it marks a chance to continue to see some emotional stuff for Lois, coupled with some more high stakes concerning Bruno Mannheim. This season has done a really extraordinary job balancing out these multiple elements.

To get a few more details about this upcoming story in particular, just go ahead and check out the full season 3 episode 9 synopsis below:

LOIS CONFIDES IN LANA – Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and John Henry (Wole Parks) clash over how to handle Bruno Mannheim (Chad Coleman), while Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) worries over upcoming treatments and confides in Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) about her early courtship with Clark (Tyler Hoechlin). Meanwhile, Jonathan (Alex Garfin), Jordan (Michael Bishop), and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) work together to help Natalie (Tayler Buck) deal with the aftermath of meeting Matteo’s (guest star Spence Moore II) family. Stephen Maier directed the episode written by Kristi Korzec (#309). Original airdate 5/23/2023.

Of course, we think it’s fair to wonder about a number of people right now, with Lois at the top of the list. She remains the #1 person who Clark cannot fix, really no matter of how much he would like to make that happen. It has brought such a painful humanity to this story overall…

