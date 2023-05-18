Survivor 44 episode 13 (finale) preview: Who will win?

Next week on Survivor 44 episode 13, we’re obviously going to see something big: It is the huge finale! Five people are facing off, and only one of them will be granted the title of Sole Survivor and the enormous prize that goes along with it.

So who is in the best spot to take that title home this time around? Well, let’s just say that there are some genuine debates to be had at the moment.

Out of the final five, it feels most likely is going to win the whole game is Carolyn, at least when you factor in both strategy and social game. She’s a huge threat, and she’s also apparently great at making fire. Yam Yam is probably the best social player and if these two are in the final two together, we have a pretty fascinating showdown coming.

Unfortunately, we don’t think that there is any other serious winner threat left — maybe Carson, but we’re not sure that he is getting that sort of an edit right now. He feels more likely to blindsided at some point than he does collecting the check at the very end of this.

So what did the finale preview give away? Well, it looks like there is a LOT of drama coming between the players, but there wasn’t a whole lot else there. We’ll just have to use our imagination for that, shall we? We just hope that everyone plays hard and plays to win, and remembers that you need to do something in order to build up your resume. If you can do that and get a great speech thought up in your mind, then just about anything can happen!

