Survivor 45: Will the live reunion show return?

As we get closer to the end of Survivor 44 on CBS, why not take a longer look at the moment at season 45? That will be premiering this fall. Not only that, but we are going to be seeing some 90-minute episodes over the course of it.

We’re excited about a lot that could happen with this particular version of the show, but could we see the return of something new and familiar in the live reunion show? It’s something that a lot of people loved for many years, but it was taken out of commission by the global health crisis.

So could it could back? Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what Jeff Probst had to say about the idea of bringing the show back:

“I love this idea because I know how much the players would love to get together for a reunion … And I know how much fun it is for the fans to see the players after they have returned home and had a chance to watch their season. So who knows, maybe that is something we will do down the road.”

Of course, Probst also noted that he does like getting people together for the reunion in its current format, where they are still raw and not impacted by watching the show. We also tend to think that the current way of doing the reunion is a heck of a lot cheaper, and we do think that this matters a good bit in this era of cutting costs across the board. It is the same reason why we don’t see the show travel around to a lot of different locations anymore. That is something that is a big part of the show that we absolutely miss. The same even goes for the 39-day season we saw once upon a time.

