The Flash series finale promo: Savitar, Cobalt Blue and more

The first promo has emerged for The Flash series finale, just in case you needed more reminders of how insane things are going to be.

So how many villains are going to be turning up in Central City? Think in terms of almost all of them! A number of speedsters from the past are going to be around including Savitar and the Reverse-Flash, and we tend to think Zoom will have a role to play in all of this as well. Cobalt Blue has emerged into the position of Big Bad at this point, and he seems to be intent on getting back the life he lost, no matter the consequences.

If you head over to TVLine, you can see the full promo for what lies ahead here. Admittedly, it is not jam-packed full of a lot of content, but it also doesn’t need to be. It presents precisely what we would want when it comes to a lot of action and drama — and then also, of course, some personal moments. Barry’s family, present and future, could be involved in some way.

Of course, we know that this finale has a ton of important stuff to wrap up in the present but at the same time, we can’t forget about the fact that this marks a goodbye to much of the larger Arrowverse as we’ve come to know it! Sure, Superman & Lois is still out there and may potentially be renewed, but we will have to wait and see on that. (That show is also loosely connected at best.)

Could we have any major deaths?

Anything is possible, but we do think that the producers are going to deliver a number of happy moments featuring Barry and everyone else. This has been a positive, optimistic show, and we have a hard time seeing them doing something super-tragic at the end.

Related – Get some more news when it comes to The Flash series finale

What do you most want to see on The Flash series finale, especially based on the promo?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for other updates.

(Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







