The Flash season 9 episode 13 spoilers: Series finale showdown

Next week on The CW, we are finally going to see The Flash season 9 episode 13 — the epic series finale is upon us!

So what is this story going to look like? Well, “A New World, Part Four” should offer up the final showdown, presumably with Barry Allen and Cobalt Blue. Beyond just that, there could be other people from the past who emerge. We are anticipating that the writers are going to throw everything at the wall at this point to make this a proper endgame for Barry Allen’s story.

Let’s start off here by sharing the full The Flash season 9 episode 13 synopsis below:

THE FINAL RUN – The Flash (Grant Gustin), the fastest man alive, is tasked with his greatest challenge yet, to save the timeline and save existence. Friends old and new gather for an epic battle to save Central City, one last time. The episode was written by Eric Wallace & Sam Chalsen and directed by Vanessa Parise (#913). Original airdate 5/24/2023.

Are we going to get closure to a lot of major stories? We tend to think so. After all, it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense for the producers to create some sort of tragic end to Barry’s story. That also does leave things ajar in the event they want to bring Gustin back for some other project down the line.

We know that there are a lot of people out there who will probably wear this costume in the months and years to come, but it’s hard to imagine anyone bringing the same thing that Grant did to this project. He brought his entire heart and soul to it, and we’re going to be really sad when the show ends. The first season may be the most magical of the bunch, but we know that there’s some other great stuff we’ve seen down the road.

