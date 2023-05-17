The Winchesters season 2: Jared Padalecki supports renewal effort

At the time of this writing, there is still no firm decision when it comes to The Winchesters season 2, at least beyond The CW. They canceled the show and with that, we’re left to wait for a good while to see if anyone else ends up picking the show up for more.

If you’re read some recent articles, then we’ve already made our stance pretty clear on the subject. We personally think that HBO Max (soon to be rebranded as Max) is the place that makes the most overall sense for the series, given that there is already a studio incentive to bring the show there. Also, this would be a good way to cater to a huge international fandom. We know that The Winchesters executive producer Jensen Ackles (who appeared in the season 1 finale) has done his best already to rally for the future of the show. Now, it’s nice to see his former Supernatural co-stars do the same thing.

For starters, take a look at what Jared Padalecki had to say on Twitter, in the process of rallying for his own show Walker: Independence:

Family don’t end in cancellation, y’all. Spread the word & help [support] my friends’ shows. They deserve it. So get this: #SaveTheWinchesters #RenewGothamKnights

Meanwhile, Misha Collins (who is still waiting for the future of his own show Gotham Knights) had to following to add from his own account:

Let’s grip these shows tight and raise them from perdition.

#SaveTheWinchesters #RenewGothamKnights

Do these messages of support help? Absolutely! In general, anything that can help to garner more attention to these shows is a welcome step in the right direction! Of course, there is still no reason for any new network or streaming service to make a choice here on the future. Remember that with the writers’ strike ongoing, things are a little more complicated, and actor contracts don’t expire for a little while. Hopefully, we’ll at least know by next month of these efforts are successful.

(Photo: The CW.)

