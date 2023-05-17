The Challenge: World Championship season 2: Is it renewed?

Following the events of the season 1 finale today on Paramount+, what can we say about a season 2 for The Challenge: World Championship? Is there anything to be excited about long-term?

Well, first and foremost, let’s start with what has been officially said: Not much. However, we almost consider a season 2 of this to be a foregone conclusion, whether it be in 2024 or some other point down the road. There is almost no reason for Paramount+ to cancel this.

Take, for starters, the fact that this format is extremely popular globally, and there is always a chance to refresh the show with new contestants. It is also cost-effective versus a lot of scripted content that is out there. While we do think that there are some long-term contestants who have perhaps overstayed their welcome a little bit, at the same exact time there’s no denying that many of them have fan bases.

So when could a possible season 2 premiere? While this show can have a pretty fast turnaround, we still don’t necessarily see more coming until 2024. Remember that there is another season of The Challenge USA on the way, and we certainly think that there is more of the flagship show coming to MTV. Some familiar faces from this show could be present on at least one of those entries, if not both of them. The most important thing is simply that the format continues to keep both things fresh while also working to introduce some new elements and people here and there.

For now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that more great things are on the way! This franchise may be overly familiar at times, but it still has a ton to offer.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

