The Challenge: World Championship season 1 finale: Who won?

As we look at The Challenge: World Championship season 1 finale on Paramount+ today, one question really rises above all others: Who won? The competition was pretty fierce, as one would expect, but only one person could stand atop the metaphorical mountain here.

So who are we talking about at this point? Well, let’s start by saying that this was at least a competitive final here and there. Sure, it wasn’t perhaps the most intense one in the history of the franchise, but it was far and away better than The Challenge USA, something that we would love to forget if at all possible.

In the end, though, only one team managed to take it home, and it was none other than Jordan & Kaz! At a certain point in the final, it was fairly easily to see this coming — Danny & Tori finished in second place, which we suppose isn’t too bad for what you could consider to be one of the most dysfunctional teams in the history of this franchise. Meanwhile, Kaycee & Troy finished in third — Kaycee started to struggle in the final, and it’s pretty remarkable the two got this far given that their partnership was placed together midway through the season.

We do think, of course, there is plenty of potential for Jordan and/or Kaz to run something like this back down the road. There are a lot of things required to be a great competitor on this show, but we tend to think the biggest one is just tenacity. You have to be able to withstand a lot of pain and be patient in the midst of what can be a really difficult series of problems that are happening around you. These two were able to do that and because of this, they have the distinction of being champs and they can go out with their heads held high.

Congratulations to both of them, and to the producers on a fairly fun season.

What do you think about the events of The Challenge: World Championship season 1 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for other updates down the road.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







