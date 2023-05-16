Silo season 2: An early reason for renewal hope?

Are we going to get a Silo season 2 on Apple TV+ at some point down the road? Nothing is official as of yet. However, do you think that is going to stop us from having hope?

Let’s be real here for a moment — one of the things that is most exciting about the show right now is the potential to keep this world expanding outward more and more over time. The idea of all of these people being trapped in an underground silo is so simply and yet, the show does a great job of really making it feel like a society!

Of course, because of how immersive the show is, that makes further questions all the more inevitable. That includes, for example, the issue of whether or not we are going to learn how long said Silo has really been around. We know it is a long time, but also not potentially thousands of years. Speaking to TVLine, source writer and executive producer Hugh Howey had the following to say on the subject:

The question you want answered, if we get to do more seasons, will be answered.

Ultimately, isn’t learning this a reason to push for a season 2 renewal? We are optimistic about this already, mostly due to the fact that this is a really strong series that has a great cast and should become more and more popular over time. We would argue that the biggest thing holding it back, at least at the moment, is the simple fact that there are so many popular shows on TV right now in between Yellowjackets, Succession, Barry, and even another Apple TV+ show in Ted Lasso. Hopefully, when some of those other shows start to wrap up, more people will discover this. They will be very happy they did!

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

