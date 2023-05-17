Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Will you see it around alongside Chicago Fire and Chicago PD? We know that we are getting close to the end of the season and with that, the stories are going to get more intense from here on out.

With that in mind, let’s go ahead and share the good news that all three of these shows are going to be on tonight in their standard timeslots! These episodes are going to be responsible for directly building up to the finale, and of course, we believe that they’re all going to be intense and character-focused at the same time.

To learn more, check out synopses for all three of them below…

Chicago Med season 8 episode 21, “Might Feel Like It’s Time for a Change” – 05/17/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : As Jack Dayton prepares to launch OR 2.0’s IPO, Crockett and Grace search for data that may put a wrench in his plans. Charles helps a schizophrenic patient who’s anxious about his prom. Hannah clashes with Sam Abrams when his wife becomes her patient. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 11 episode 21, “Change of Plans” – 05/17/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Carver deals with the fallout of his arrest. Brett searches for closure with the baby she rescued. Capp weasels his way into the Firehouse 51 group chat. TV-14

Chicago PD season 10 episode 21, “New Life” – 05/17/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Torres finds himself in the midst of a murder case that hits close to home and threatens to expose his troubled past. As he struggles to reconcile his old life with his new one, Voight keeps a watchful eye. TV-14

Is it possible that multiple characters could be departing their respective shows at the end of this hour? Let’s just say that this threat has to be considered! With PD, for example, we do wonder about his future with PD because of his past. Meanwhile, Carver’s arrest could have some far-reaching implications on his future and we have to be prepared for that.

