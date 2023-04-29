Chicago Med season 8 finale spoilers: Could someone be leaving?

As you prepare for the Chicago Med season 8 finale on NBC next month, of course we are anticipating a lot of drama! How can you not? The medical drama has already shown a tendency to deliver huge, stunning moments at the end of each season, and we tend to think that this will not be any exception here.

So what will make this episode stand out from the pack? Well, one important character may have a medical emergency, whereas another may break some of the rules in order to help a patient. Then, there is another huge question to wonder: Is someone going to be leaving the hospital?

Without further ado now, let’s share the full Chicago Med season 8 finale synopsis (per TVLine) with more insight on what lies ahead:

Shocking information threatens Jack Dayton’s surgery and the future of OR 2.0; Archer goes rogue to save a patient in need; Maggie questions her future at Med.

We certainly hope that Maggie stays around, given that she is such an important character in this world and is really the heartbeat of the hospital. Also, Marlyne Barrett has been such an inspiration this past year, continuing to work in the midst of a real-life battle with cancer. If she wants to step away from the show we’ll understand, but it’s always a joy watching her character in this world.

As you do enter the finale…

Be sure to remember that there is already an official season 9 renewal! We understand being worried about a handful of things, but you don’t have to be altogether concerned over the future of Chicago Med itself. Depending on what happens in regards to a potential writers’ strike, it could be coming on the air as early as the fall.

