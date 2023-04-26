Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? After a long hiatus, are we getting it back with Chicago Fire and Chicago PD?

Before we get too deep into this piece, let’s just say that we got a combination of good and bad news. So where do we start? Well, the bad news is that the entire franchise remains on hiatus tonight. However, on the other side of this you’re going to have a chance to see great stuff throughout the month of May! There are four episodes within the rest of the season and within those installments, you are going to see triumphs, trials, heartbreak, and a whole lot more.

Want to set the stage further for what’s ahead? Then check out synopses for all three shows below…

Chicago Med season 8 episode 19, “Look Closely and You Might Hear the Truth” – 05/03/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : The fate of the hospital rests on the vote of an incapacitated board member. Archer helps a mother with a rare stem cell disease while Hannah treats the woman’s pregnant daughter. Charles encounters a schizophrenic patient with a serious hearing impairment. TV-14

As a quick aside, what does this title even mean? We’ll have to wait in order to find out…

Chicago Fire season 11 episode 19, “Take a Shot at the King” – 05/03/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Boden, Ritter, Herrmann and Kidd work together to take down a local politician responsible for a chemical fire. After his aunt’s accident, Gallo worries about their future. Brett steps in to perform Dylan’s magic show when he’s out of town. TV-14

Chicago PD season 10 episode 19, “The Bleed Valve” – 05/03/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Atwater’s worlds collide when there’s a shooting at the building he owns in Burnside, which leaves a child dead. Atwater must confront his relationship with his father, Lew, as the brutal case forces them together. TV-14

The other good news

We know all three of these shows are coming back! So while we are getting set to be on hiatus over the next month, it is nice to know that there’s still a lot more to look forward to.

Is there anything that you most want to see going into Chicago Med, Chicago PD, and Chicago Fire next week?

Be sure to let us now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







