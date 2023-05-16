Succession season 4 episode 9: Run time for Logan’s funeral

As so many of you know at this point, Succession season 4 episode 9 is going to serve as the funeral for Logan Roy. Just like you would imagine, this is going to be emotional. Of course, it will also be chaotic. We are not sure how else to describe a service that includes a eulogy from Roman, of all people.

So what can we say when it comes to the run time for this episode? Let’s just say there’s a lot of big stuff that we can get into there, as well! “Church and State” is going to be the longest episode of the season, though it is still shorter than the 90-minute finale.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SUCCESSION videos!

To be specific, HBO currently has this episode listed at an hour and sixteen minutes, which makes a good bit of sense given that there are only two episodes left and there is so much ground to cover. For example, beyond Logan’s funeral we have to wait and see what the fallout from all the election drama is going to be, and we do tend to think that there is something more that is going to come out of this. After all, remember that the Wisconsin call have been twisted by that fire. Tom seems to be the fall guy if there’s a real need for one, but Roman’s connections to Mencken could cause trouble.

Also, there is the question of whether or not Mencken will block the GoJo deal on some level and what problems seem to stem from that. This could just be one of those episodes where everything blows up and entering the finale, we could be on the road where no one is in charge at the end of the day. Would that really be so shocking? We don’t tend to think so…

Related – Go ahead and see some other news all about Succession, including our promo analysis for this episode

What do you most want to see entering Succession season 4 episode 9 on HBO?

Go ahead and share below! Once you do just that, stay tuned here for additional updates.

(Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







