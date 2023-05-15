Succession season 4 episode 9 promo: Roman Roy’s eulogy

Tonight HBO unveiled a first look at Succession season 4 episode 9, and let’s just say that there could be some huge stuff ahead here. In particular, we especially mean that when it comes to Roman Roy looking to deliver the eulogy of all eulogies at his father’s funeral.

While the promo tonight only gave us so much footage, we certainly got enough to be excited. After all, Kieran Culkin may be giving the performance of a lifetime in this episode. He’s got a captive audience and with that in mind, he is going to do whatever he can in order to milk this.

The crazy thing to consider here is that Connor, more so than his other siblings, actually does care a lot about his father. He wanted his attention and love more than almost anyone else. This could allow for a few heartfelt moments, but also a chance for him to grieve.

Yet, through all of this, remember that Roman could also be feeling a certain amount of desperation. A lot of his efforts to stay in power alongside Kendall have failed and with that in mind, he could view this as a big opportunity to show how much of a power player he is.

We’ve said this before, and it is well worth mentioning again here — Roman is actually the best idea-man out of any of his siblings. We do think that he is very cable of coming up with ideas that could actually help the company. However, he’s just not that much of a leader — or, he hasn’t been much of a leader. Is this going to be the episode where all of this changes?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

