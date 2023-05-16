Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 9 return date: The big story

There is so much going on within the world of Power Book II: Ghost as we prepare for season 3 episode 9 — let’s make that clear.

So where should we start? Well, for starters, how about with the fact that the show is back on Friday with a pretty crazy episode — one that will feature the aftermath of all that happened when it comes to Saxe and Theo’s deaths. There is a lot to look forward to here and yet, there is also a lot of chaos happening behind the scenes.

Yes, it’s true: We’re talking about episode leaks. For some reason, it has happens with this franchise even when it doesn’t happen to others on Starz, and it has to be one of the most bizarre situations out there. It is so bizarre, in fact, that 50 Cent took to Instagram to make his feelings pretty clear on it — at least in a pretty sarcastic way:

Give it up for the only network that leaks its biggest shows … great work guys!

The craziest thing about the leak here is that Starz themselves have even addressed it in a post of their own on the show’s official Twitter:

The real ones watch more than once … An (official) new episode of #PowerGhost drops Friday on the

[Starz] app.

This is far from the first time this has happened with the franchise, but we should also note that it really won’t impact most casual viewers all that much. There are very few replacements for being able to watch a show in full HD, on whatever device you want and without a lot of the inconveniences. That’s at least what Starz is banking on in times like these.

Ultimately, this won’t impact the long-term future of the show either, as Ghost has been renewed already for a season 4.

How do you think Starz is handling the Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 9 situation?

(Photo: Starz.)

