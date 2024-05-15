Walker season 4 episode 8 spoilers: ‘Witt’s End’

As you get yourselves prepared to see Walker season 4 episode 8 on The CW next week, there is so much to be excited about! Yet, also reasons for concer.

One of the great things about Cordell is that he’s relentless, and he works hard in order to ensure that justice is served. Unfortunately, at the same time it can also be problematic — if you go so far down the rabbit hole of a case, you can lose yourself in the process. That is a legitimate fear that we have for Jared Padalecki’s character entering “Witt’s End.”

Below, you can check out the full Walker season 4 episode 8 synopsis with other insight on what’s coming:

TUNNEL VISION – Liam (Keegan Allen) express his concerns about Walker (Jared Padalecki) to Trey (Jeff Pierre). Walker becomes more invested in the case as Captain James (Coby Bell) asks him to take a break. Stella (Violet Brinson) continues her search for the necklace and starts putting together the pieces of the mystery. August (Kale Culley) goes to his dad for help with a school project. Meanwhile, Cassie (Ashley Reyes) and Detective Luna (guest star Justin Johnson Cortez) take their relationship to the next level. Sharon Lawrence guest stars. Stephanie Martin directed the episode written by Aaron Carew (#408). Original airdate 5/22/2024. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

What’s another fear?

Well, that’s not that hard to figure out — the idea that we are already near the end of the show. One of the things that we’ve learned the past year or so is that The CW, under its new leadership, keeps its cards close to the vest. Also, they’ve moved more and more into acquisitions and co-productions to save money. That could spell trouble here, so keep watching however you can!

What do you most want to see moving into Walker season 4 episode 8?

How do you think everything will play out? Share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, come back for more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







