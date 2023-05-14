Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 9 return date: A future plan

What does the future hold for Power Book II: Ghost season 3, whether it be with episode 9 or what comes after the fact? It goes without saying, but there is still so much content that we are left to think about here at the moment.

First and foremost, let’s begin with this — a reminder that the next episode is coming on Friday. It is still weird that there was no installment this weekend, and it is probably even weirder when you remember that there really isn’t that much of a reason for the hiatus. Luckily, it is a short break and the plan is for the final episodes this season to address not just the death of Cooper Saxe, but also Theo Rollins and the rest of Effie amidst the larger RICO investigation.

Knowing just how bit and bold Power Book II: Ghost as a show can be, we tend to think that the upcoming season 3 finale is going to have its fair share of jaw-dropping moments and from there, build further into a season 4.

So can you count on that season happening? In a word yes, but we may be waiting for a little while still in order to see it. Starz’s entire release schedule has been a logjam as of late, and that means that spring or summer 2024 is probably the earliest you could expect it. Filming has been ongoing for the show over the last little while, but delayed on occasion due to the writers’ strike. We hope that the WGA are able to get a new contract that pays them what they deserve and from there, the cast and crew can produce some of those stories knowing that they will be able to get help on the fly from the creative team.

In season 4, we certainly don’t expect anything to slow down. As a matter of fact, things may only get crazier. Prepare accordingly!

