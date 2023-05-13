Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 9 return date: Next death

As we get ourselves prepared to see Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 9 on Starz, let’s go ahead and ask a pretty important question: Who is the next character to die?

At this point, we don’t think that it is altogether crazy to think that we could be losing another character at some point this season. Just think of how many we’ve lost already! Saxe and Theo both had important roles to play, and let’s not forget that we also said goodbye to Lorenzo just a handful of episodes before that.

If the writers really wanted to stir things up in a larger way, they could look at removing one of the Tejada kids — however, we tend to think that all of them are likely to stay put for a little while longer. The same goes for Lauren, who almost died once already. We do think Noma is an easy person who feels like she could go, largely because the story hasn’t really found a great way to implement her as of late already. The same goes for Tate, who was originally supposed to get his own spin-off show. The problem with the latter is that it’s hard to imagine an exact scenario where he dies right now.

Could someone in Brayden’s family also bite the dust? That’s possible. We know that all of this stuff sounds super-morbid, but let’s be realistic for a moment here. Power Book II: Ghost, let alone the rest of the franchise, makes you wonder a lot about some of these questions. Power heaven is a pretty crowded place, and we do tend to think that’s not going to change at any point in the relatively near future … though it would be great if it did.

As some of you know…

We will have to wait a little while in general to learn who could die next on the show. There is no installment this week, and the plan is for episode 9 to air on May 19 on Starz.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Power Book II: Ghost right now, including if this is the last hiatus of the season

What do you most want to see moving into Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 9?

Who do you think is the most likely to die next? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates down the road.

(Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







