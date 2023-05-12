Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 9 return date: Last hiatus?

It is true that we’ve been waiting for a good week already to see Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 9 on Starz. With that, let’s pose the following: How much longer are they going to keep us waiting to see the rest of the season? Also, is this the last hiatus we’re going to be running into here?

Well, here is where things currently stand. The third season is on a one-week hiatus and come May 19, you will have a chance to see it back on the air. There are only two more episodes remaining in season 3, and there are no more hiatuses that you’re stuck dealing with. The finale is currently set for May 26, and the show has already been renewed for a season 4! It is possible that this season will contain some sort of tiny hiatus in its own right, but that’s something that you will have to wait and see on for the time being.

Here is some of what we can tell you for now — Starz has some big plans for the remainder of the season. In the aftermath of Cooper Saxe and Theo Rollins’ deaths, Davis MacLean is going to find himself reeling. Will he be at full capacity to adequately do his job? That’s one of many things that, at least for now, that we are left to wonder.

Meanwhile, for Tariq, he could be left in a pretty devastated position if it does turn out that Saxe really is one of the only people out there who actually knows the truth about where some of his family is at. How will he contend with that?

Just when you think about the latter two paragraphs in particular, you get a pretty good reminder that as action-packed as this show may be here and there, it is just as much emotional … and that won’t be going anywhere in the near future.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Power Book II: Ghost, including what else lies ahead

Is there anything that you most want to see moving into Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 9?

Go ahead and share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some more updates down the road.

(Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







