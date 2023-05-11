Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 9 return date: What’s next

Are you looking around and wondering about Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 9 on Starz at this point? It is hard to blame you! Last week’s new episode delivered so much huge start from start to finish, and that includes big reveals when it comes to Cooper Saxe’s death and also Effie’s arrest.

Unfortunately, there is one thing that puts a damper on a lot of this drama — the fact that there is nothing more on the air tonight. Instead, we are in a spot right now where we are left waiting until we get to May 19 to see the next chapter of the story.

To think, there are only two episodes to go the rest of the season — so what lies ahead here? Check out synopses for the next two episodes; there is a lot of great stuff to prepare for.

Season 3 episode 9, “A Last Gift” – Tariq scrambles to get ahead of information that could incriminate the drug organization and jeopardize his family’s safety. The feds double down and set their sights on a new target to aid their investigation.

Season 3 episode 10, “Divided We Stand” – Tariq is forced to join forces with those who betrayed him in order to prevent the worst possible outcome for everyone. Monet elevates her position within the business, reaffirming her power over the Tejada children.

Is there something more down the road?

Absolutely. On the other side of this season we know that a season 4 is coming, and we imagine a lot of dramatic twists and turns are coming within that! Production is underway, though it has been interrupted by the onset of the writers’ strike. The writers for this show and others deserve what they are asking for, so it’s okay if we end up seeing delays here.

