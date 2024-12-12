Is Law & Order, SVU new tonight on NBC, December 12, 2024?

Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? Is there anything more that we can share when it comes to SVU at the same time?

Well, the first thing that we should note here is rather simple, as we understand that people are getting impatient and for good reason! It has been weeks, after all, since the last night episode aired of any show. why wouldn’t you want more, and also want it in the near future?

Now, unfortunately, we do have to administer yet another reminder that if you do love either one of these shows, you are still going to be waiting a good while. After all, neither one of them is going to be on the air tonight, and nor will they be for quite a while even still. The plan here remains for both of them to eventually return in January, and it is our hope that there are going to be more insight on both of them over the course of the month.

Entering the new year, we do think it’s worth noting that the general expectations for what is ahead are probably not going to be altogether different. We do still believe that hyper-intense cases will be the bread and butter for these shows, as are ideas that are ripped from the headlines. In particular, we would not be shocked if what is going on right now within the healthcare industry becomes a loose inspiration for whatever is coing up next.

For now, the most important thing here is mostly just that the shows stay the course, and at least maintain the level of quality that we have seen so far. If they can do that, it is pretty easy to assume that there will be renewals for more seasons ahead.

Is there anything you want to see from here when it comes to both Law & Order and also SVU?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

