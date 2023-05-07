Power Book II: Ghost season 3: Shane Johnson on Saxe’s death

On this past episode of Power Book II: Ghost season 3, we said goodbye to Shane Johnson as Cooper Saxe, and it still feels weird.

After all, just think about it this way: Saxe was one of the longest-tenured characters left in this franchise other than Michael Rainey Jr., and absolutely he was one of those guys you loved to hate. It speaks a lot to Shane’s performance that you wanted to boo this guy anytime he turned up — Saxe was smarmy, conniving, and often an irritant to everyone he came in contact with. That was the character, and we almost thought he was going to live forever.

So what does the man behind the role have to say following his death? Well, speaking on Instagram, Johnson shared the following message:

Fam!!!! Man!!! What an honor it has been to bring you [Cooper Saxe] for all these years. Thanks for the support. The friendship. The laughs. [Courtney Kemp] thank you for seeing a spark in me and turning it into a fire. I’m forever grateful. Forever … I’m in good company in Power Heaven!

We’ve already seen a lot of speculation that Saxe could still be alive somehow, but we gotta say it’d take some sort of miracle. There’s also no denying that his death would also create a lot of interesting new complications for Davis, for Tariq, for Jenny, and really a lot of other characters within this world. He had a lot of dirt on a lot of different people, and he’s also one of the few who has a great memory of everything from the Ghost days. (Sure, Blanca was around close to the end there, but she certainly was not present anywhere near as much.)

Power Heaven has gotta be one of the most crowded places out there, right? Just think of how many people have died this season already…

