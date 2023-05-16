NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 21: Was Jane Tennant suspended?

Given that NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 21 was the first hour of a two-part finale event, we knew there would be big stuff. With that being said, who anticipated that we were going to see Jane Tennant suspended from duty so early on?

Well, tonight’s episode brought in John Swift from the Office of the Special Projects — the “other guy” who goes in when things get tough. He benched Tennant, mostly because of a dead MI6 agent that held some strange ties to Jane’s past. Because things looked suspicious, there needed to be some other people brought in to look over things … even if nobody wanted it.

Of course, Jane wasn’t just going to sit back and watch everything shift around her. She was going to act, regardless of whatever else was happening. Hence, the decision to go down to Caracas with Whistler. She needed information, in whatever different ways that she could find it. That even included chaining up Kate at one point so that she could solve her problems from the past, without anyone else getting in the way.

One of the biggest problems Tennant had can be describe in a rather simple way: An impersonator!

