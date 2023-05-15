NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 22 (finale) spoilers: Tennant’s past

Next week on CBS you are going to see NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 22 arrive — are you ready? We’re not sure that we will ever be ready, all things considered. This is the epic finale! Whatever happens here is going to have some huge ramifications for what is coming up down the road — we know that there is a season already greenlit and with that in mind, it is one less thing you have to worry about. Instead, you can center more of your worry around what is going to happen to some specific characters.

Based on much of what we’ve seen so far, “Dies Irae” is an installment where Jane Tennant’s past is going to be at the forefront of a lot of stuff! You are going to have a chance to see how she contends with that, but also how many lives could be in danger as someone might be out to settle a score.

To get a few more pieces of information all about what is next, we suggest that you check out the full NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 22 synopsis below:

“Dies Irae” – When a figure from Tennant’s (Vanessa Lachey) CIA past re-emerges, the NCIS team seeks help from the most unlikely place to catch a killer who threatens to destroy everything Tennant has built. Part two of the second season finale.

By the end of this episode, we tend to think that there could be some resolution to at least this story. Of course, also a lot of action! Just from reading that alone it feels like everyone will be put on high alert and it could be all hands on deck.

Will there be a few smaller, more intimate moments at some point down the road? We tend to think so, but some of those will likely be a little bit more spread out throughout the hour.

