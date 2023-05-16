NCIS season 20 episode 21: Palmer, Knight’s ‘I love you’ moment

While there were a number of things worth celebrating when it comes to NCIS season 20 episode 21, let’s talk Knight and Palmer for a moment, shall we?

It feels pretty fair to say, at least at this point, that this may be the best episode we’ve had for Knight in Shining Palmer in quite some time, and all thanks to three simple words.

So where did it start? Well, in a routine discussion with the group about a case, Jimmy left after saying “I love you” to Jessica. This is something that he didn’t expect to say and after the fact, immediately panicked and started to say it to everyone else in the room. Then, he felt really embarrassed because neither one of them tended to be that affectionate at work. He worried that he put her in an uncomfortable spot; or, that she didn’t feel the same.

Knight, through most of the episode, tried to deny that the conversation ever happened. She may have struggled trying to figure out what to do, since Jimmy was embarrassed and she didn’t want to make him feel weird. She clearly knew that she loved him back, but wanted to figure out the right place and time to do it.

With that in mind, she wanted to put his concerns at ease. At the end of the episode, Knight got everyone’s attention in the squad room, leading to her telling Jimmy “I love you.” The two kissed shortly after. Their romance is still going strong!

We’ve said this before and 100% it bears repeating — there are so many NCIS romances in the past that were largely off-screen. Because of that, we really appreciate that the show is at least trying to do things a little bit differently this go-around.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

