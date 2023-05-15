NCIS season 20 episode 22 (finale) spoilers: ‘Black Sky’

next week on NCIS season 20 episode 22, you are going to see the big finale — and it’s a story titled “Black Sky.” Want to get more news about it now?

Well, we don’t think it comes as much of a surprise that there are some big things ahead here. This episode is meant to continue what we saw the first go-around, and it’s our hope that we’re going to see a storyline for Torres that is epic, action-packed, and also a little bit emotional. Just on the basis of that aforementioned title alone, it’s rather hard to not be concerned on some measure.

If you do want to get some more news on what’s ahead here, go ahead and check out the full NCIS season 20 finale synopsis:

“Black Sky” – Torres finds himself in prison as the team tries to stop an impending terror attack on U.S. soil, on the 20th season finale of the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, May 22 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

By the end of this episode, we are anticipating that there is going to be some big cliffhanger — that is what has been teased so far! We do think that a lot of danger is going to be coming up, and since we’ve known for a long time that the show is coming back for more, that may have empowered the writers to come up with something crazy and jaw-dropping.

So when will season 21 premiere?

For the time being, we anticipate that the show is going to be coming back in September or October … but that could change depending on the writers’ strike. That is still ongoing, and the only thing that we can say at the moment is that CBS has scheduled the show for the fall.

