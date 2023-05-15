Succession season 4 episode 8: Who won the election?

Entering tonight’s Succession season 4 episode 4, there was one big question we were left to wonder: Who would win the election? There were three big contenders, but it was not super-certain who would come out on top.

Well, technically we should just say that Mencken and Jimenez are really the only two contenders. Connor Roy is there, but we thought that his presence was more as a spoiler than anything else. We spent so much time on his political aspirations over the years and we had to think that, on some level, there needed to be a final purpose for it. We would’ve loved nothing more for him to screw over one of his siblings, especially when you consider how terrible that they have been to them over the years.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SUCCESSION videos!

So what actually happened? It was curious, for starters, that Connor wasn’t even mentioned in the opening part of this episode. The rest of the characters were two preoccupied on the other candidates. When we finally got to Connor, he was talking to Tom and complaining about the lack of screentime he was getting on ATN.

Eventually, Connor did concede and while he claimed he was going to endorse Mencken, we’re not altogether sure that he did that. Instead, he made it clear that “the Conheads are coming,” which sounds a little bit like a threat.

The Wisconsin dilemma

Should ATN call it? Roman applied a lot of pressure to make that happen, which was the thing that would give Mencken a win. The funny thing, though, is that Greg was the person who was supposed to rally the message, and he took a little bit of time to relay it. We almost thought he would stall forever.

Yet that didn’t happen: He spread the message and Mencken was called as next President.

Related – Check out some other information on Succession, including more from Jeremy Strong

Who did you think would win the election moving into Succession season 4 episode 8?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates down the road.

(Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







