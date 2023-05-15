Fire Country season 1 episode 22 (finale): The likely cliffhanger

As we look ahead to Fire Country season 1 episode 22 a.k.a. the finale, let’s ask the obvious question — is a cliffhanger ahead? This is, after all, the question that most people are going to wonder!

Of course, to go along with this, it makes sense to get into what a number of likely cliffhangers could be for the Max Thieriot show. The writers could opt to do something similar to what we’ve seen on a lot of other shows — you know, a situation where someone’s life is left hanging in the balance after a disaster. Or, something could happen that causes Bode and Gabriela to not want to be together anymore.

If the Fire Country team is really out to torment us, though, here’s what they could do: Leave us hanging with the results of the hearing. After all, you can argue that this could go either way at this particular moment in time. This could be a situation where we go through the entire process and then, we’re waiting on a decision. Or, Bode comes out and we’re waiting for him to announce the results.

Why do this? Well, they want you to keep watching! It also reinforces the reality that nothing is certain in the parole system. While we do think that the majority of people out there want to see these two characters together moving forward, it is also something that is certainly not guaranteed at this point.

Also, remember what happened with Bode and the drug test. The writers clearly want you to be worried that something could come out of left field and keep it from happening. This may just be the tip of the iceberg for all of the other potential problems that come out of the woodwork.

